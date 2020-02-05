India commissioned 7,592 MW of new renewables in first nine months of the fiscal year
Capacity additions for the current fiscal year are set to exceed the previous accounting period’s 8,532 MW. With $5.69 billion invested in clean energy in the last fiscal year, spending in the first nine months of 2019-20 has been estimated at $5.16 billion.
India is set to best last year’s renewable capacity figures.
India is expected to add more renewable energy generation capacity this fiscal year than the 8,532 MW installed in 2018-19. The country has already added 7,592 MW of new clean energy facilities from April to the end of December with a further 34,160 MW under implementation, according to power minister RK Singh.
Speaking in the upper house of parliament, the minister said most of the grid-connected renewable energy projects in the country were being built by private-sector developers selected through competitive bidding.
