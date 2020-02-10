Algerian module maker Condor files for insolvency

Algerian electronics manufacturer Condor Electronics – which owns and operates a 130 MW capacity module production facility in Bordj Bou Arreridj – has filed for insolvency, according to north African media.
Almost 40% of the total 1,000-strong workforce are reportedly now technically unemployed, with various units of the business affected including assembly lines for mobile phones and household appliances.
“This decision is imposed by the significant problems encountered by the company, in particular with regard to the supply of raw materials and the delays in issuing import licenses,” said a company spokesperson quoted on Tunisian employment website Recruter.
pv magazine has contacted Condor to attempt to confirm the accuracy of the insolvency report.
Condor Electronics owns half of French-Algerian module manufacturer Aurés Solaire, which operates a 30 MW solar panel factory in the Ain Yagout industrial area near Batna, in eastern Algeria. The fully automated production line, which manufactures 240 W, 60-cell monocrystalline modules, was provided by Vincent Industrie.
Condor began manufacturing activity in Bordj Bou Arreridj in late 2013.
Algeria’s solar energy policy includes domestic content requirements for projects constructed through public tenders.
