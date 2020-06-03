Bulgaria plans to introduce FITs for solar systems up to 30 kW

The Bulgarian government is planning to re-introduce feed-in tariff payments for rooftop PV for a year, in a move which could revive the nation’s solar sector after years of limited growth.
The 12-month scheme, yet to be adopted by the energy and water regulator, would come into force at the beginning of next month and expire at the end of June next year, according to Anton Zhelev, board member of the Bulgarian Solar Association.
Under the draft plan, a tariff of BGN238.07/MWh (€121.72) would be applied to rooftop PV installations not exceeding 5 kW in size, and payments of BGN198.27 would be set for 5-30 kW systems.
Zhelev told pv magazine the proposed incentive is not expected to feature a cap on capacity. “The tariffs will be discussed by the regulator, Kevr, on June 8 and the Bulgarian Solar Association will participate in the meeting of the regulator to provide an opinion,” he said. “The final decision will be up to the regulator and will not require the approval of parliament or government.”
Bulgaria had 1,065 MW of solar generation capacity at the end of 2019, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. In the past seven years, however, lack of incentives has seen only 53 MW of new solar added.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.