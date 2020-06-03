Covid-19 delayed 63% of India’s planned big solar in first quarter

India added 989 MW of solar generation capacity in a Covid-19-hit first quarter, taking its cumulative figure to 38.8 GW. Of the new capacity, 70% was supplied by utility scale facilities (689 MW) and 30% rooftop solar (300 MW), according to clean energy consultancy Bridge To India’s Q1 2020 India Solar Compass report.
The nation’s cumulative installed capacity includes 32,176 MW of utility scale projects, 5,740 MW of rooftops and 978 MW of off-grid arrays.
At the end of March, 28,972 MW of projects were under development, according to Bridge to India.
To keep reading, please visit pv magazine India site.
Covid-19
Read pv magazine’s coverage of Covid-19; and tell us how it is affecting your solar and energy storage operations. Email editors@pv-magazine.com to share your experiences.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.