Covid-19 delayed 63% of India’s planned big solar in first quarter

Coronavirus-related disruption severely impacted solar installation during the first three months of the year, as the nation added only 689 MW of utility scale PV, against the 1,864 MW that was scheduled to be commissioned.

The public health crisis held back Indian solar project deployment in the first three months of this year.

Image: enjoytheworld/Pixabay

Share

India added 989 MW of solar generation capacity in a Covid-19-hit first quarter, taking its cumulative figure to 38.8 GW. Of the new capacity, 70% was supplied by utility scale facilities (689 MW) and 30% rooftop solar (300 MW), according to clean energy consultancy Bridge To India’s Q1 2020 India Solar Compass report.

The nation’s cumulative installed capacity includes 32,176 MW of utility scale projects, 5,740 MW of rooftops and 978 MW of off-grid arrays.

At the end of March, 28,972 MW of projects were under development, according to Bridge to India.

To keep reading, please visit pv magazine India site.

Covid-19

Read pv magazine’s coverage of Covid-19; and tell us how it is affecting your solar and energy storage operations. Email editors@pv-magazine.com to share your experiences.