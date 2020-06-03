Covid-19 delayed 63% of India’s planned big solar in first quarter

The public health crisis held back Indian solar project deployment in the first three months of this year.

India added 989 MW of solar generation capacity in a Covid-19-hit first quarter, taking its cumulative figure to 38.8 GW. Of the new capacity, 70% was supplied by utility scale facilities (689 MW) and 30% rooftop solar (300 MW), according to clean energy consultancy Bridge To India’s Q1 2020 India Solar Compass report.

The nation’s cumulative installed capacity includes 32,176 MW of utility scale projects, 5,740 MW of rooftops and 978 MW of off-grid arrays.

At the end of March, 28,972 MW of projects were under development, according to Bridge to India.

To keep reading, please visit pv magazine India site.