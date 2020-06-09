Indian developer wins world’s largest solar award

The 8 GW of solar project capacity will be spread across India and will include a 2 GW mega site.

Adani Green Energy has secured a Solar Energy Corporation of India (Seci) award to develop 8 GW of Indian solar project capacity that will include a 2 GW mega-site which will jointly hold the record for the world’s biggest solar park, according to a report on the Globe Newswire business news service this morning.

The Ahmedabad-based developer, part of commodities trading conglomerate Adani Group, landed the deal in return for committing to establish 2 GW of cell and module manufacturing capacity in India as part of Seci’s ambitious manufacturing-linked solar tender.

Popular content

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.