Indian developer wins world’s largest solar award

Adani Green Energy is reported to have exercised an option to double the 4 GW of solar generation capacity and 1 GW of cell and module production facilities it secured in a manufacturing-linked solar tender carried out by the Solar Energy Corporation of India in November.

The 8 GW of solar project capacity will be spread across India and will include a 2 GW mega site.

Image: Adani Power Ltd

Adani Green Energy has secured a Solar Energy Corporation of India (Seci) award to develop 8 GW of Indian solar project capacity that will include a 2 GW mega-site which will jointly hold the record for the world’s biggest solar park, according to a report on the Globe Newswire business news service this morning.

The Ahmedabad-based developer, part of commodities trading conglomerate Adani Group, landed the deal in return for committing to establish 2 GW of cell and module manufacturing capacity in India as part of Seci’s ambitious manufacturing-linked solar tender.

