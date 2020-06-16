Romania allocates $59 million for solar rebates

Romania’s Environment Fund Administration (AFM), the state funding body for environmental protection, has revealed that it has approved 12,718 subsidy applications for the Casa Verde Fotovoltaice (Green PV home) scheme to support residential solar installations under the country’s net metering regime.
The agency said a total of RON252 million ($59 million) will be given for the rebates in the closed first round of the program. The total budget for the program is RON536 million. The Romanian government first launched the rebate scheme in August 2018.
“We intend to send the first grant contracts to the beneficiaries for signing in the coming days,” said Andreea Kohalmi Szabo, AFM president. “As not all of the available budget has been allocation, a new round will be launched in (the fall).”
The AFM will provide rebates for rooftop PV projects larger than 3 kW in size and will cover up to 90% of the costs of purchasing and deploying a rooftop array, provided that the grant does not exceed RON20,000.
The net metering regulations that were approved this month also include fiscal incentives for owners of PV systems with capacities up to 27 kW. Under this scheme, owners of renewable energy power systems up to 100 kW in size are entitled to sell power surplus to the country’s four power distributors – Enel, CEZ, E. On and Electrica – at a rate that will be set by the National Authority for Energy Regulations (ANRE), depending on the distributor.
