Mobile solar pumping system offers pay-as-you-go solution for Indian farmers

Scientists in India have suggested installing solar-powered water pumps on carts could harness clean energy irrigation in isolated, off-grid areas. The mobile solution would entail farmers paying only for the electricity required without upfront expenditure or maintenance costs.
Researchers from Noida Institute of Engineering & Technology, the Government Polytechnic at Tanda Gulabrai, IKG Punjab Technical University and the School of Automation at Banasthali Vidyapith, said their solution had offered satisfactory results when simulated using supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software.
For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.