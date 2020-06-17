Mobile solar pumping system offers pay-as-you-go solution for Indian farmers

The proposed solution would remove the upfront cost of buying a permanent system.

Scientists in India have suggested installing solar-powered water pumps on carts could harness clean energy irrigation in isolated, off-grid areas. The mobile solution would entail farmers paying only for the electricity required without upfront expenditure or maintenance costs.

Researchers from Noida Institute of Engineering & Technology, the Government Polytechnic at Tanda Gulabrai, IKG Punjab Technical University and the School of Automation at Banasthali Vidyapith, said their solution had offered satisfactory results when simulated using supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software.

Popular content

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.