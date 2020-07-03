‘Australia’s last chance’ – BZE publishes renewables jobs report

Melbourne-based think tank Beyond Zero Emissions (BZE), perhaps most notable for its reports on the renewable-energy potential of Australia’s Northern Territory, has released its “Million Jobs Plan”.
The publication is timely because Australia is at a crossroads. In reality, the country has been at this crossroads for at least a decade, as evidenced by the seemingly indefinite imbroglio that has been the political climate wars. But the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for a planned economic recovery means that Australia must make a decision about its future path.
BZE’s “Million Jobs Plan” proposes the creation of 1.8 million new jobs through renewables and low-emissions projects over the next five years. The plan already has strong support from a range of people, including Mike Cannon-Brookes, Ross Garnaut, Malcolm Turnbull, Kevin McCann, and Christiana Figueres.
For the full story, please visit our pv magazine Australia site.
