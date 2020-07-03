Indian Railways tenders 1 GW of ground-mount solar

From pv magazine India

Railway Energy Management Co., a joint venture of Indian Railways and engineering consultancy Rites Ltd., has opened bidding for 1 GW of ground-mount solar plants, primarily on land along railway tracks.

The projects will be awarded through tariff-based competitive bidding process, followed by a reverse auction. Indian Railways will sign power purchase agreements with the successful bidders for periods of 25 years.

