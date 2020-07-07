Baywa sells ‘largest floating PV park outside China’

German renewables company Baywa re has announced the sale of the largest floating solar project outside China.

The developer did not reveal the sale price agreed for the 27.4 MWp Bomhofsplas project, which it said yesterday had taken only seven weeks to install.

Baywa revealed only that the project had been sold to a consortium consisting of provincial energy transition fund Energiefonds Overijssel, local energy co-operative Blauwvinger Energie and an unnamed private investor. The deal was financed with the backing of state-owned social investor ASN Groenprojectenfonds, which Baywa said was investing in its first floating solar facility.

The German company said it had taken biodiversity issues into account despite the rapid installation time, for a project which is fully commissioned and supplies energy direct to nearby residents and businesses, via Blauwvinger Energie. Baywa said the glass-glass solar panels used ensured light still reached the water at the 18ha sandpit lake site in Zwolle. The modules were elevated to enable good air circulation, said Baywa, and ‘bio hut’ cages filled with shells were placed in the lake to give food and shelter to small fish and vertebrates.

“The sale of Bomhofsplas, which was built in just seven weeks, represents another important step in the Netherlands’ energy transition,” said Baywa AG board member Matthias Taft. “For Baywa re, it marks further success in the Dutch market, following [the] recent sales of seven other solar parks, including the Tynaarlo and Sekdoorn floating-PV projects.”