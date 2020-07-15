Water-free module cleaner for residential PV systems

From pv magazine India

Skilancer Solar has expanded its automated and water-free robot cleaning lineup with the addition of a system for small-scale residential PV rooftop arrays.

With the latest robotic cleaner offering, the clean-tech startup aims to capture India’s residential market, which currently stands at 4.4 GW. It is expected to reach 8.5 GW by the end of this year.

To begin with, Skilancer Solar will market the residential rooftop cleaning product in the states of Haryana, Delhi and Gujarat. It plans to expand its supply chain within three months.

