Water-free module cleaner for residential PV systems

From pv magazine India
Skilancer Solar has expanded its automated and water-free robot cleaning lineup with the addition of a system for small-scale residential PV rooftop arrays.
With the latest robotic cleaner offering, the clean-tech startup aims to capture India’s residential market, which currently stands at 4.4 GW. It is expected to reach 8.5 GW by the end of this year.
To begin with, Skilancer Solar will market the residential rooftop cleaning product in the states of Haryana, Delhi and Gujarat. It plans to expand its supply chain within three months.
For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.