Choosing the right sites for Indian renewables

India has the potential to develop ten times the 175 GW of renewable energy facilities it has set as a 2022 target, provided solar and wind plants are developed in locations with minimal environmental and social impacts, according to the Indian branch of U.S. non-profit The Nature Conservancy.
Utility scale solar and wind farms are expected to contribute most of the clean energy generation capacity required to hit the 175 GW target and the technologies would require one-and-a-half times the land area of the state of Sikkim to achieve the ambition. With concerns about biodiversity and loss of cultivable land associated with many of the sites considered by clean energy developers, the resulting conflicts can delay investment and project development, according to The Nature Conservancy India.
