India tenders for Himalayan off-grid solar and storage

The Solar Energy Corporation of India has issued a call for expressions of interest to supply clean energy to isolated off-grid communities and warned components will probably have to be transported manually.

Solar installers must be in it for the long haul in the Himalayas.

Image: 8013345/Pixabay

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has invited expressions of interest in supplying renewable energy systems to remote areas of the Himalayas.

The harsh demands of such an environment are indicated in the tender document, which stated the systems should be modular and easy to assemble because “the location is likely to be inaccessible by road. Most likely, every component will have to be transported on a backpack by human effort.”

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.

