Chinese PV Industry Brief: Beijing reluctant to ease restrictions on PV glass sector

The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) does not plan to ease current restrictions on new investments in additional PV glass production capacity, according to a newly released draft document. MIIT introduced them for environmental reasons, as glass production is an energy-intensive industry. It said that all new glass investments will now be strictly controlled and will require state approval. Approved projects will then have to submit capacity replacement plans, which means that new planned output will need to replace an equivalent amount of decommissioned capacity. Prospective investors that currently lack glass production capacity will have to buy conventional capacity that is on the market for elimination. However, the new rules do not apply to existing capacity that has been idle for more than two years.

Talesun has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Beijing-based BEWG Clean Energy. The two sides will jointly develop a series of PV power plants, including utility-scale, distributed-generation, agri-PV, floating PV, and solar+storage capacity. The Chinese module manufacturer said the projects will have a combined capacity of 3 GW and will be completed over the next five years.

Huitian Adhesive said this week that it is going to invest in more EVA film capacity, with annual output of 30 million square meters, in addition to 18,700 metric tons of silicone gel capacity. The Shenzhen-listed company said the new capacity additions will ramp up its annual output of EVA film and silicone gel from current levels by 60% and 58%, respectively.