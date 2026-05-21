Omani PV manufacturer AACE switches to TOPCon

Solar manufacturer Advanced American Clean Energy (AACE) has opened its solar module manufacturing facility in the Salalah Free Zone in southern Oman.

The facility is currently operating with an annual production capacity of 300 MW, with manufacturing focused on PERC technology for utility-scale and commercial applications.

AACE Chief Operating Officer Khalel Khanshali and Pure International Investment Company (PII) CEO and Founder Taha Alraeeini told pv magazine the facility is planning to transition toward TOPCon technology by the end of the year and will also explore back-contact and busbarless designs.

“AACE is already operating with a substantial production capacity and is planning further technological upgrades to enhance efficiency and performance,” a statement from the pair explained.

“The company’s expansion strategy focuses on upgrading technology platforms, enhancing product efficiency and competitiveness and expanding into new markets through strategic partnerships. This positions AACE for long-term scalability and sustained relevance in a highly competitive global market.”

AACE says it is positioned as an export-orientated manufacturer focused primarily on international markets but adds that it also sees significant opportunities within Oman’s renewable energy sector.

“Oman is rapidly becoming a high-growth renewable energy market driven by increasing energy demand, government-backed renewables targets and expansion of large-scale solar and wind projects,” Khanshali and Alraeeini said. “Within this context local manufacturing becomes increasingly important for supply chain resilience, cost optimization, project delivery efficiency and long-term sustainability.”

AACE has been collaborating with PII under a strategic collaboration. “This partnership is designed to bridge the gap between manufacturing capability and market access, ensuring AACE is effectively positioned within real project ecosystems,” Khanshali and Alraeeini said.

Italian solar production equipment provider Ecoprogetti delivered a fully automated solar module production line to AACE in December.

Last month, pv magazine profiled Oman’s new polysilicon factory, currently the largest of its kind outside of China, which produced its first polysilicon earlier this year.