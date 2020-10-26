France launches tenders for hydrogen projects

The French government launched two green hydrogen tenders on Friday as part of its new hydrogen strategy.



The first tender will be run by Ademe, the French environment and energy management agency. It will mainly be aimed at businesses.

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition wants to develop systems related to the production and transport of hydrogen, in addition to designing new vehicles, particularly for road and rail transport. Projects may be built in partnership with other companies and/or research players. Applications must be submitted by Dec. 31.

The second tender relates to “territorial hydrogen ecosystems” and will support investments in the production and distribution of renewable or carbon-free hydrogen. The focus will be on industrial and mobility applications, particularly for utilities and heavy transport vehicles. The tender's objective is to bring together communities and industrial entities to support large-scale ecosystems, while promoting economies of scale.

The tender is aimed at communities and businesses that are willing to invest in the production and distribution of hydrogen, as well as in industrial and mobility uses. Applications must be submitted by Dec. 17.

The French government wants 6.5 GW of hydrogen generating capacity in place by 2030, under the France Relance Covid-19 recovery plan.