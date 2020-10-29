New rooftop PV inverter series from Indian manufacturer

The company has said it will join the national drive for self sufficiency.

Indian electrical manufacturer Best Power Equipments has announced an intent to focus on solar products and said it is working on a lithium battery manufacturing joint venture.

The company, based in Noida, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, revealed the change in strategy as it launched its KSG-DM series of grid-tied solar rooftop inverters.

