New rooftop PV inverter series from Indian manufacturer

Power electronics specialist Best Power Equipments has launched a product range with a power rating of 1-60 kW and efficiency of up to 98%.

The company has said it will join the national drive for self sufficiency.

Image: Tim Fuller/Flickr

Indian electrical manufacturer Best Power Equipments has announced an intent to focus on solar products and said it is working on a lithium battery manufacturing joint venture.

The company, based in Noida, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, revealed the change in strategy as it launched its KSG-DM series of grid-tied solar rooftop inverters.

To read the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.

