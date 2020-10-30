Unsubsidized PV plant goes online in Portugal

From pv magazine Spain

Hyperion Renewables, a Portugal-based independent power producer, has connected its fourth unsubsidized PV project to the grid in its home market.



The 46 MW plant is located in Ferreira do Alentejo, southern Portugal. It is part of a 247 MW portfolio of unsubsidized solar projects and is the fourth such plant to come online.

The company's other three operational projects are the Cartaxo (10 MW) and Amareleja (18 MW) arrays, which started operation earlier this year. It also has its pilot project, Vale de Moura (28 MW), which has been connected to the grid since mid-2019.

Hyperion Renewables partnered with Mirova for the referred 28 MW pilot project and signed a PPA with Axpo in 2018. That marked the beginning of a new era for grid-parity projects in Iberia.

A German private investor acquired six projects from the portfolio, with a combined capacity of 195 MW, in a deal that was completed in May 2019. The projects with the support of Frankfurt-based WiNRG. With 74 MW completed, the remaining three projects – Santarém (23 MW), Moura (49 MW) and Lagos (49 MW) – will be connected to the grid in 2021.

Despite the intense competition to develop new projects and secure grid capacity in Portugal, Hyperion Renewables recently secured nearly 300 MW of new capacity. These projects will operate on a merchant basis and will be connected to the grid in 2022.