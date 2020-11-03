Portugal to host 257 MW solar-plus-storage plant

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish power provider Endesa and Portuguese renewable energy company Hyperion Renewables are planning to build a 257 MW solar-plus-storage power plant in the municipality of Évora, in southern-central Portugal.

The Divor plant will be installed with 571,111 solar panels and a 10 MW storage system with two hours of autonomy. Its production is estimated at 400,000 MWh/year.

A spokesperson from Hyperion Renewables told pv magazine that the consortium between the two companies will develop this facility via a direct agreement with the Portuguese transmission system operator (REN), whose connection request was submitted to the Direção Geral de Energia e Geologia (DGRG) in the first days of June 2019.