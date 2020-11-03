Portugal to host 257 MW solar-plus-storage plant

From pv magazine Spain
Spanish power provider Endesa and Portuguese renewable energy company Hyperion Renewables are planning to build a 257 MW solar-plus-storage power plant in the municipality of Évora, in southern-central Portugal.
The Divor plant will be installed with 571,111 solar panels and a 10 MW storage system with two hours of autonomy. Its production is estimated at 400,000 MWh/year.
A spokesperson from Hyperion Renewables told pv magazine that the consortium between the two companies will develop this facility via a direct agreement with the Portuguese transmission system operator (REN), whose connection request was submitted to the Direção Geral de Energia e Geologia (DGRG) in the first days of June 2019.
The company's representative affirmed that the project is in an advanced phase of licensing with all rights secured and, since the beginning of the year, has received favorable approval from the Évora city council, both for the solar park and for the evacuation line that will connect the park with the future REN substation in Divor, at a distance of approximately 2km.
“This is a solid project that meets the vast majority of grid requirements and is in good condition to be one of the next to receive technical studies from the transmission system operator,” Endesa and Hyperion Renewables stated. “Our expectations are that it will be one of the next projects to receive authorization.” However, there are criteria that depend on the network operator. “We are also confident in these criteria,” they added.
The government of Portugal recently confirmed that several large plants totaling 3,500 MW had received the green light from REN and DGEG to enter into direct agreements with the system operator. These requests would have been submitted to the DGEG/REN a few days before the Divor project.
A few days ago, Hyperion connected a new 46 MW unsubsidized PV project in Portugal.
