Kalyon Solar increases module capacity to 1 GW

Turkish PV manufacturer Kalyon Solar Technologies announced it will increase the capacity of its ingot-to-module solar factory in Ankara from 500 MW, currently, to 1 GW by June 2021.
The capacity increase will be implemented with the support of Chinese state-owned conglomerate China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), which is partnering with Kalyon Solar in the development of the manufacturing facility. Through this plan, the number of employees at the manufacturing facility will grow from 1,400 to 2,100, the manufacturer said in a statement. The new production equipment will be provided by CETC.
The reason for the capacity increase, the company went on to say, is rising panel demand from both domestic and foreign markets.
Popular content
The $400 million vertically-integrated fab was inaugurated in late August and is part of a $1.4 billion project which includes the construction of a 1 GW solar plant 260km south of the Turkish capital, in Konya. The overall project was tendered by the Turkish government in 2017 and a consortium formed by Konya Solar and South Korea-based solar manufacturer Hanhwa Q Cells was the winner but the latter walked away from the deal a few months later.
CECT replaced the Korean company as a new project partner in October 2019. The Turkish government decided to subsidize the facility in September 2019, with a TRL1.99 billion ($333 million) “super incentive.” The factory is being exempted from customs tax and VAT and is securing the repayment of the latter as well as other fiscal and employee incentives, including health insurance premiums and support for qualified personnel.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.