Growatt launches C&I storage system with 95% depth of discharge

From ESS News

Chinese inverter and battery maker Growatt has announced a new all-in-one hybrid energy storage system designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) and larger-scale energy applications.

Dubbed RISE 261H-XH, the system is available in 50 kW, 63 kW, 85 kW, and 125 kW output configurations, all based on the same 261 kWh energy storage platform. For larger projects, it can be scaled up to 10 units, for a total capacity of up to 1.25 MW / 2.61 MWh.

“At the core of the system is a 261 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery based on 3.2 V / 314 Ah cells, with 95% depth of discharge,” the company said in a statement. “To support stable operation, the battery uses liquid cooling, while the power conversion system (PCS) uses smart air cooling. The system is also designed to keep the cell temperature difference within 3°C, helping improve thermal consistency across operating environments.”

The different models in the series feature PV input capacities of 100 kW, 126 kW, 170 kW, and 250 kW, respectively. They support 10 MPPT trackers, a 2.0 DC/AC ratio, and fast on-grid/off-grid switching within 10 ms. The systems also support 100% three-phase unbalanced load in backup mode and deliver 160% rated AC overload capacity for 10 seconds.

“The system also supports generator/AC-coupled input and smart load connection, making it suitable for applications such as self-consumption, backup power, peak shaving, time-of-use management, grid support, diesel hybrid systems, and AC-coupled energy storage,” the company said.

All RISE 261H-XH systems measure 1,400 mm × 2,150 mm × 1,300 mm and weigh 2.6 tons. Operating temperature ranges from -25 C to 55 C, and the systems can operate at up to 95% relative humidity and at altitudes of up to 3,000 meters. They feature an ingress protection rating of IP55.