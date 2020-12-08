India tenders 6.4 GW of agrivoltaics

From pv magazine India

The Andhra Pradesh Green Energy Corporation Ltd (APGECL) has invited bids to develop an aggregate 6.4 GW of grid-connected solar power capacity — comprising projects of different capacities — across 10 locations in the state.

The projects will be implemented under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s Scheme for Development of Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Power Projects.

The APGECL will enter into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders for 30 years. Power procured from the projects has been provisioned to meet the demand of agricultural loads in the state.

The capacity tendered is as under:

Popular content

The selection of projects would be technology agnostic, allowing the use of crystalline silicon, thin-film and CPV, with or without trackers.

The successful developer will be responsible for the design, engineering, procurement, installation, testing and commissioning of the solar projects, including the transmission lines up to the pooling sub-station. Operation and maintenance for 30 years after commissioning of the project also falls under the developer’s scope.

If required, the bidder may configure the awarded project capacity as into sub-divided blocks set up within the solar park.

To keep reading, please visit our Indian website.