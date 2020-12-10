Seraphim announces new module production in Vietnam

Seraphim currently operates module production in China and South Africa, and is constructing a new facility in Vietnam.

Seraphim is investing in 750 MW of new module production capacity in Vietnam, stating its aim to enhance the resilience of the region’s supply chain and its ability to supply modules the world over. Construction of the new facility, located in Vinh Phuc province to the northwest of Hanoi, has already begun. “We expect to begin test phase production in early 2021,” a company's spokesperson told pv magazine.

While the company notes that it recently signed supply agreements for two projects totaling 80 MW in Vietnam, the expansion is primarily a move to avoid tariffs placed on imports coming from China, particularly for the U.S. market where a tariff exemption for bifacial products was again removed in October after more than a year of back and forth.

“This factory is designed to enhance our competitiveness in the US market and increase Seraphim’s global market share by expanding overseas production capacity outside of China,” said Seraphim executive vice president Jun Zhuge. “Building this factory will create more jobs and opportunities for the local community in Vietnam, advance the region’s technological progress, and contribute to a more energy sustainable society.”

Seraphim currently operates around 5 GW of total module production. This is primarily located in China, though the company has also built significant cell and module capacity in South Africa.

On the technology side, Seraphim launched its ‘Series 4’ module earlier this year; and says that initially 250 MW of the new capacity will be devoted to producing this, while the remaining 500 MW will manufacture the earlier Series 3 module.

Both modules utilize half-cut cells and multi busbar interconnection technologies, the Series 3 module uses 166mm cells, while the Series 4 is based on the 182mm dimension brought to the market by Longi earlier this year.