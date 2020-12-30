7C Solarparken set to acquire EnerVest Belgium

Germany’s 7C Solarparken said this week that it will expand its presence in the Belgian PV market by acquiring EnerVest Belgium, in addition to the purchase of 17 MWp of solar capacity at three sites in Germany.

It said the acquisition of EnerVest Belgium is part of its strategic plan to develop a 50 MWp portfolio in the country by 2023. It plans to fully integrate Ghent-based EnerVest Belgium into its own operations in order to achieve its solar ambitions in Belgium.

It said that EnerVest Belgium has a “solid pipeline” to work on over the coming year. The projects include rooftop arrays on facilities owned by two undisclosed multinational. It also plans to develop PV carports, e-bike ports, and mobile solar arrays.

“The acquisition of EnerVest Belgium will accelerate our breakthrough in Belgium so that we look with confidence to growing the overall portfolio to 295 MWp during 2021,” said Steven De Proost, CEO of 7C Solarparken.

Bayreuth-based 7C Solarparken also noted that its separate investment in 17 MWp of solar capacity at three sites in Germany, will increase its independent power producer (IPP) portfolio to 256 MWp. It initially aimed to expand its portfolio to 220 MWp by the end of this year, and plans to hit 295 MWp in 2021.

The 17 MWp package of projects includes 0.7 MWp on a disused military site in Morbach, Germany. The project sells electricity at an average feed-in tariff rate of €342 ($420)/MWh. IBC Solar recently commissioned the other two German projects – a 10 MWp array in Dennheritz and a 6 MWp plant in Burgwindheim. The projects sell power at tariffs of €72/MWh and €57/MWh, with PV modules from Jinko Solar and URE Solar.