7C Solarparken set to acquire EnerVest Belgium

Germany’s 7C Solarparken said this week that it will expand its presence in the Belgian PV market by acquiring EnerVest Belgium, in addition to the purchase of 17 MWp of solar capacity at three sites in Germany.
It said the acquisition of EnerVest Belgium is part of its strategic plan to develop a 50 MWp portfolio in the country by 2023. It plans to fully integrate Ghent-based EnerVest Belgium into its own operations in order to achieve its solar ambitions in Belgium.
It said that EnerVest Belgium has a “solid pipeline” to work on over the coming year. The projects include rooftop arrays on facilities owned by two undisclosed multinational. It also plans to develop PV carports, e-bike ports, and mobile solar arrays.
“The acquisition of EnerVest Belgium will accelerate our breakthrough in Belgium so that we look with confidence to growing the overall portfolio to 295 MWp during 2021,” said Steven De Proost, CEO of 7C Solarparken.
Popular content
Bayreuth-based 7C Solarparken also noted that its separate investment in 17 MWp of solar capacity at three sites in Germany, will increase its independent power producer (IPP) portfolio to 256 MWp. It initially aimed to expand its portfolio to 220 MWp by the end of this year, and plans to hit 295 MWp in 2021.
The 17 MWp package of projects includes 0.7 MWp on a disused military site in Morbach, Germany. The project sells electricity at an average feed-in tariff rate of €342 ($420)/MWh. IBC Solar recently commissioned the other two German projects – a 10 MWp array in Dennheritz and a 6 MWp plant in Burgwindheim. The projects sell power at tariffs of €72/MWh and €57/MWh, with PV modules from Jinko Solar and URE Solar.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.