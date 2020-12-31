Bruc Energy, Alter Enersun partner on 550 MW of PV projects in Spain

Renewables investor Bruc Energy and Alter Enersun have agreed to buy 55% of 12 PV power plants in Spain totaling 550 MW.

Located in the regions of Andalusia and Extremadura, the solar projects are currently in the construction phase and in advanced development.

The Spanish companies have created the Bruc Alter Enersun joint venture to integrate the assets, with Alter Enersun holding a 45% stake in the subsidiary. The new company will be headed by Juan Béjar on behalf of Bruc and José Luis Morlanes on behalf of Alter Enersun.

Bruc Alter Enersun will begin operations in March, with the first investment of the joint venture being the Huelva 2021 PV power plant occupying 95 hectares in the municipality of Huelva. Its 113,000 solar panels have an installed capacity of 50 MW, which can produce 100 GWh per year, the typical consumption of 30,133 homes. It will avoid the emission of 18,735 tons of CO2 per year.

Bruc Energy is one of the investment vehicles of Bruc Management, a fund manager operating in the renewable energy sector. While its first investments were in Japan, where it has a portfolio of 60 MW, it has had a rapid development in Spain in recent months. Bruc already has around 1,500 MW in operation or under development in the Iberian Peninsula, including its joint activities with Alter Enersun.

Established in 2009, Alter Enersun currently has more than 140 roof and ground installations in Spain and Portugal and is developing 1,000 MW of PV and wind power, of which 50% will begin construction before the end of 2021.