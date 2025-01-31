The Hydrogen Stream: EU grants €1.25 billion for 41 cross-border energy projects

The European Commission has revealed that 41 cross-border energy infrastructure projects will receive €1.25 billion in funding, with one-fifth of the total to be allocated to hydrogen initiatives. The funding includes more than €250 million for 21 development studies focused on decarbonizing EU industry, which will support projects across Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. The commission noted a number of key projects, including the BarMar-H2med project between Spain and France, as well as hydrogen infrastructure efforts in Italy, Portugal, Spain, and the Baltic region.

Lhyfe has started building its fifth hydrogen production site in northern France, featuring a 5 MW electrolysis system. It said the site’s strategic location and logistical advantages will allow it to supply green hydrogen to manufacturers and mobility players in the Hauts-de-France region, aiming to help decarbonize their operations. Production is set to begin in 2026. The French hydrogen producer also said that it has secured up to $11.4 million in funding to build a renewable hydrogen production facility in Vaggeryd, Sweden, where a 10 MW electrolyzer will be installed. The Swedish government’s Klimatklivet program will cover 35% of the investment, and the facility is expected to start producing renewable hydrogen in 2027.

Quest One has started building a demonstration plant for its Modular Hydrogen Platform (MHP) PEM electrolyzer in Augsburg, Germany. It said the electrolyzer will be installed at the Turbocharger Performance Center (TPC) at MAN Energy Solutions' Augsburg site. It will operate in a test environment to generate data for ongoing optimization, according to the electrolyzer manufacturer.

Global Energy Monitor said nearly all European projects aimed at introducing hydrogen into gas-fired power plants, LNG terminals, and gas transmission pipelines remain in the announcement phase. The San Francisco-based organization added that only a few projects have shown progress, with limited information available on key metrics such as start dates and fuel supply contracts. Its latest report reveals that no hydrogen derivative import projects at LNG facilities have started construction or made final investment decisions, and only one pipeline for transporting hydrogen gas is under construction.

The Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) and the British Embassy in Jakarta have organized a Focus Group Discussion on identifying the green hydrogen market in Indonesia, where the country has identified 17 potential green hydrogen production sites with estimated costs ranging from $1.90 to $3.90 per kg by 2040. IESR emphasized the importance of local production. IESR Project Manager Erina Mursanti said that relying on natural gas could jeopardize energy security due to declining domestic gas reserves.