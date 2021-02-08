Energetica unveils solar modules with gapless tech

Austrian PV module manufacturer Energetica has revealed that it will soon begin producing solar modules based on gapless technology, which raises the density of panels by eliminating the empty spaces between the cells. It claims that it can achieve higher module efficiencies when the cell gaps in the strings are eliminated.
The 132-half-cell “e.Gapless M HC” modules will be available with power outputs of 400 W and 425 W. The format barely differs from standard modules with 60 full cells, despite the higher performance, the manufacturer said. The new panels will be built on its own patented 12-busbar technology and will be available from the fourth quarter of this year.
“The gapless technology is another important innovation in photovoltaic module construction and Energetica is part of this technical avant-garde of selected manufacturers,” said Energetica CEO Rene Battistutti.
Popular content
Energetica claims it will be the first European module maker to commercially offer modules with this technology. “With the new gapless technology, which we have been testing for more than two years, we are setting another milestone in the efficiency of our photovoltaic modules,” it said.
It plans to build a gigawatt-scale production facility in Liebenfels, Austria. Its innovations include its Smartflower products. It plans to manufacture components for the Smartflower line in Liebenfels.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
“The 132-half-cell “e.Gapless M HC” modules will be available with power outputs of 400 W and 425 W. The format barely differs from standard modules with 60 full cells, despite the higher performance, the manufacturer said.”
That paragraph confused me. So what’s the advantage of this new gapless panel, over the old “60 full cell” panels? Is it the same power output, but in a smaller sized panel? Something else? Or is there not currently any real advantage?
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.