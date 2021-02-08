Energetica unveils solar modules with gapless tech

Austrian PV module manufacturer Energetica has revealed that it will soon begin producing solar modules based on gapless technology, which raises the density of panels by eliminating the empty spaces between the cells. It claims that it can achieve higher module efficiencies when the cell gaps in the strings are eliminated.

The 132-half-cell “e.Gapless M HC” modules will be available with power outputs of 400 W and 425 W. The format barely differs from standard modules with 60 full cells, despite the higher performance, the manufacturer said. The new panels will be built on its own patented 12-busbar technology and will be available from the fourth quarter of this year.

“The gapless technology is another important innovation in photovoltaic module construction and Energetica is part of this technical avant-garde of selected manufacturers,” said Energetica CEO Rene Battistutti.

Energetica claims it will be the first European module maker to commercially offer modules with this technology. “With the new gapless technology, which we have been testing for more than two years, we are setting another milestone in the efficiency of our photovoltaic modules,” it said.

It plans to build a gigawatt-scale production facility in Liebenfels, Austria. Its innovations include its Smartflower products. It plans to manufacture components for the Smartflower line in Liebenfels.