Indian region of Ladakh to host 10 GW hybrid renewable energy project

The Indian government is working towards making the union territory of Ladakh carbon-neutral, just as the nation’s Sikkim has made its mark as a fully organic state in the northeast. Renewable energy is set to play an important role in achieving this goal as the state enjoys high solar irradiance and hydel potential.
“In the various assessments done, Ladakh has a potential of 30 GW of solar, 5 GW of wind, 2 GW of hydro, and 300 MW of geothermal,” Radha Krishna Mathur, lieutenant governor of Ladakh, said last year.
Now power minister RK Singh has announced that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is already working towards the installation of 10 GW hybrid renewable power projects in the union territory of Ladakh.
The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and Ladakh Administration are identifying land for this project. And the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is preparing the detailed project report for the necessary transmission infrastructure, the minister informed.
