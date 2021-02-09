More green hydrogen for Port of Rotterdam

From pv magazine Germany

Germany-based Uniper and the Port of Rotterdam Authority plan to produce green hydrogen on the Maasvlakte, which is an artificial extension of the Europoort industrial facility.

A feasibility study is already underway and is set for completion by the summer. The aim is to build a 100 MW plant to produce green hydrogen on the Uniper site in 2025. The capacity will eventually be expanded to 500 MW.

“This is where everything comes together – large amounts of renewable energy, the necessary infrastructure and customers from industry,” said Uniper CEO Andreas Schierenbeck. “You can hardly imagine a better place for the production of green hydrogen.”

The Port of Rotterdam Authority said that the production of green hydrogen is another building block in its sustainability plan. Electricity generated by offshore wind farms off the Dutch coast will likely be used to generate the green hydrogen.

Uniper said the project recently successfully completed the pre-qualification process for the European Union's Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) program.

In the months ahead, the company will work out the conceptual design and the technical dimensions of the hydrogen plant. It will also evaluate potential markets for green hydrogen, both in the Rotterdam port area and in Germany.

Over the long term, for example, the project could potentially supply green hydrogen to large industrial complexes in North Rhine-Westphalia via pipelines. Finally, the project team will look at the possibilities to import, store, and export hydrogen on the Maasvlakte and define the next steps for the project.

In addition, the Port of Rotterdam is implementing the Gigawatt Elektrolysefabriek project, which was recently launched by the Dutch Institute for Sustainable Process Technology (ISPT). Under this initiative, it plans to develop a gigawatt-scale electrolysis plant in the port area.

The Netherlands annually generates around 800,000 tons of “gray hydrogen,” produced with natural gas. The Gigawatt Elektrolysefabriek project partners want to lay the foundations for the construction of green hydrogen electrolyzers in the 2025-30 period.