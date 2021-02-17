Viridian Solar unveils roof-integrated solar panels with power of 335/340 W

U.K.-based manufacturer of roof-integrated solar panels, Viridian Solar, has added two new monocrystalline PERC half-cut panels with power outputs of 335 and 340 W to its Clearline fusion range of roof-integrated solar panels.



The company claims that the two products can be integrated with a clean, low-profile aesthetic through rapid installation which is claimed to take less than 45 minutes per kilowatt installed. “The two modules are designed and engineered at our headquarters in Cambridge, U.K. and manufactured by sub-contract partners in Asia,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine, without disclosing details on current manufacturing capacity.

The smallest device, called the PV16-335, has a power conversion efficiency of 20.7%, an open-circuit voltage of 42 V and a short-circuit current of 10.3 A. The biggest panel, dubbed PV16-340, features an efficiency of 21%, open-circuit voltage of 42.4 V and a short-circuit current of 10.4 A. The maximum system voltage is 1,000 V.

Both products measure 1,686×1,000×69mm and weigh 21.7kg. “The new panels also mark a move away from a 156mm cell size for the company,” the manufacturer explained. “Cells of this size have been the industry standard for many years but many manufacturers are re-tooling factories to manufacture PV modules based on larger cell sizes and, for its new Clearline fusion panels, Viridian Solar has opted for monocrystalline PERC G1 cells at 158.75mm.”

Popular content

The modules have an operating temperature coefficient of -0.38% per degree Celsius. They come with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 10-year product guarantee.

The panels are said to be compatible with a wide range of slates and tiles, include special fixings for different batten thicknesses and achieve the highest fire rating and wind resistance without modifications to the roof. “With a power output per square meter that ranks among the highest available, our new G1 panels will become the most cost-effective way to deliver many specifications,” Jamie Berryman, CSO at Viridian Solar said.