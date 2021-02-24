More EU cash for green hydrogen

The commission is set to funnel more cash into the fuel source.

Green hydrogen and low-carbon aircraft will be among the subjects of ten proposed new European partnerships which would benefit from “nearly €10 billion” of EU funds, under a European Commission proposal.

The commission yesterday announced it expected the amount to be matched by member state and industrial partners, who would contribute “at least an equivalent amount of investment.”

The green hydrogen partnership would be set up to work alongside the extensive European Clean Hydrogen Alliance which was established in March, to attain goals in line with the bloc's hydrogen strategy.

A separate partnership would pursue innovation in the “next generation of low-carbon aircraft” including the use of novel power sources and engines.

Nine of the ten proposed partnerships will now go to the European Parliament and its economic and social committee for consultation before being presented to the heads of state who make up the Council of Ministers for adoption. The tenth arrangement, concerned with metrology– the science of measurement to inform regulations and standards–will be informed by the parliament's economic and social committee before being decided upon by the Council of Ministers and parliament.

Greeting the proposal yesterday, European commissioner for transport Adina Vălean said: “EU partnerships will have a central role to drive the twin green and digital transition for the mobility and transport sector. To make our ambitions come true, we need to develop disruptive technologies bringing zero-emission vessels and aircraft to the market.”