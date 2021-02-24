India’s Adani launches joint venture for renewables-powered data centers

From pv magazine India
India’s Adani Enterprises and US-based data center operator EdgeConneX today announced a 50-50 joint venture to build a green data center platform in India.
The JV will build a network of hyperscale data centers, starting with Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Vizag and Hyderabad. Development and construction at these sites have already begun.
The partnership will leverage Adani’s expertise in full-stack energy management, renewable power, real estate and managing large infrastructure projects.
EdgeConneX, as a technology-driven global data center provider with 50 facilities in over 30 markets, will provide its expertise in rapidly building out and operating data centers around the world.
In addition to full-scale data centers, AdaniConneX will also develop a portfolio of Edge data centers strategically located throughout India that will support the need for more proximate capacity. These Edge sites are designed and planned to scale with demand and to become full-scale data center campuses easily.
