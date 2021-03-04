Turkish government unveils details of upcoming 1 GW PV tender

Turkey‘s Ministry of Energy has recently presented the details of the 1 GW tender for solar projects ranging in size from 10 to 20 MW, which it will launch on March 8.

“Around 1,000 applications are expected for a total of 74 grid connection points,” Eren Engur, a board member and president of the energy storage committee at the Turkish PV association Günder, told pv magazine. The trade body represents the Turkish Republic in the programs of IEA PVPS (International Energy Agency Photovoltaic Power Systems) and includes public and private companies and the Ministry of Energy itself. Engur also specified that all applications will receive feedback within 30 days.



The tender will be held over a five-day period between March 8-12, 2021. On the first day, 17 grid connection points will be tendered, and on the following two days, the connection points will be 15 and 16, respectively. In the final two days, the connection points will be 15 and 11 respectively.

The projects will be located in 36 cities. The cities of Van, Antalya, Gaziantep, and Mardi will each see 50 MW of allocated capacity, while Ankara and Diyarbakır will be assigned 40 MW each. For Usak, Erzurum, Burdur, Mersin, Osmaniye, Yozgat, Batman, Agri, Aksaray and Adiyaman, the respective allocated capacity is 30 MW each. Other cities will see between 10 and 20 MW of installed solar power.

In a document published in January in the country's official journal, the Turkish government specified that it set a ceiling price of TRY0.35 ($0.047)/kWh for the procurement exercise and that winners will receive a 15-year power purchase guarantee. Domestic content requirements for equipment selection will play an important role in the tender.

Popular content

The Yeka tender was originally postponed in January 2019 and was initially intended at selecting larger PV projects with a power range between 10 and 50 MW.