Spain, France set benchmark in renewables expansion without biodiversity loss

Iberdrola deployed beehives at one of its photovoltaic plants in Spain

Scientists from Switzerland have conducted a comparative analysis of national policies in France, Italy and Spain on environmental integration of renewable energy projects, spatial planning, ecological monitoring and cumulative impact assessment.

The study examined how the three countries integrate biodiversity objectives into renewable energy deployment strategies under the European Green Deal framework. The researchers note that France, Italy and Spain are among Southern Europe’s leading renewable energy systems and share high ecological sensitivity, but follow different governance approaches: France operates a centralized model, while Italy and Spain rely on more decentralized, multi-level systems.

In the paper “Integrating biodiversity conservation into renewable energy development under the European Green Deal: A comparative analysis of national policies in France, Italy and Spain,” published in Environmental Challenges, the researchers analyzed 46 public policy documents – 15 from France, 13 from Italy, and 18 from Spain – covering energy, biodiversity, the circular economy and cross-cutting policy areas. The aim was to assess how effectively ecological considerations are integrated into energy planning, and how synergies and conflicts between biodiversity and renewable technologies, including solar, wind, bioenergy, hydropower, geothermal and marine energy, are addressed.

Spain implementing data-driven spatial planning

The study identified Spain as one of the most advanced cases in the use of spatial planning tools grounded in scientific data. Spanish policy prioritizes siting renewable energy projects in degraded or low environmental value areas, while requiring minimization of land occupation, protection of ecological corridors, and avoidance of impacts on the so-called Natura 2000 protected areas. The Ministry for the Ecological Transition is developing environmental sensitivity mapping and zoning tools in coordination with Spain’s autonomous communities.

The authors noted that Spain embeds principles such as “no net loss of biodiversity” and requires preventive, corrective and compensatory measures within environmental impact assessments (EIAs). It also promotes nature-compatible approaches, including agrivoltaics and multi-use land strategies.

However, the study also cautions that Spain still lacks a fully operational system to evaluate cumulative and long-term impacts of multiple renewable energy projects on terrestrial and marine ecosystems.

France leads on national coordination

France stands out for its coordinated and cohesive national framework. The Renewable Acceleration Law establishes “renewable acceleration zones,” defined through municipal participation and public consultation processes. The country has also created specialized observatories to monitor the impacts of onshore and offshore renewable energy projects on biodiversity, landscapes and soils.

The study highlights the role of France’s General Secretariat for Ecological Planning, established in 2022, which coordinates ministerial strategies and oversees environmental compliance across sectors.

Italy remains regionally dependent

In Italy, environmental integration of renewable energy largely depends on regional authorities. While national criteria have been approved to identify suitable and unsuitable areas for renewable deployment, implementation varies significantly due to regional regulation and legal disputes.

The researchers also noted the absence of a robust national framework for monitoring cumulative ecological impacts across regions.

Cumulative impacts

Across all three countries, progress has been made in integrating biodiversity considerations into the energy transition through tools such as Strategic Environmental Assessments (SEA), Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA), maritime and spatial planning instruments, and sustainability criteria for biomass.

However, the study identified persistent gaps in assessing indirect, cumulative and long-term effects on habitats, species and ecological connectivity. Monitoring systems remain fragmented, with data often dispersed across regional authorities or project-level assessments.

France and Spain are assessed as having more advanced and structured frameworks than Italy, though each country shows strengths in different areas.

France is identified as having the most mature governance model, particularly through its centralized coordination approach, operational Renewable Acceleration Zones covering all renewable technologies, and dedicated national biodiversity monitoring observatories. The authors explained that more centralized systems tend to enable more uniform and faster implementation.

Spain is highlighted for its science-based spatial planning approach, including ecological zoning tools, environmental sensitivity mapping and criteria incorporating ecosystem services and ecological connectivity. The study describes the Spanish model as a methodological benchmark for identifying low-impact zones suitable for renewable energy development.

Overall, the paper stresses that successful renewable deployment depends not only on administrative efficiency but also on institutional capacity to align energy, environmental and spatial planning policies. Key recommendations include strengthening data-driven ecological planning, harmonizing monitoring methodologies, and establishing stronger inter-ministerial and multi-level coordination mechanisms.