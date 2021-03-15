African petrol stations embracing solar

The Africa Solar Outlook report published by regional trade body the African Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) last month shone a light on the developing trend of petrol stations embracing photovoltaics.
Some 734 petrol stations in 29 African nations have at least partially shifted from conventional grid electricity to solar, according to AFSIA, with French energy company Total at the forefront of the transition.
Total has ‘solarized' 540 petrol stations in 27 African countries, according to the report.
The AFSIA survey highlighted the plans of Zimbabwean energy company Zuva Petroleum, which wants to add solar and energy storage at 180 of its sites.
Other solar sites include the Puma service station in Windhoek, Namibia; the Oniru facility in Nigeria; OK Express locations in Wellington, South Africa; and two forecourts in Morocco; with the Ihusi station in the Democratic Republic of the Congo awaiting a hybrid system developed and installed by two AFSIA members.
Cost savings from solar and storage technology versus grid and/or diesel generator electricity are the main driver for the switch to photovoltaics, according to AFSIA.
