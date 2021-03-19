Sungrow unveils 325 kW string inverter

Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow has launched a new string inverter with a power output of 325 kW, which it claims is the most powerful string inverter ever launched on the market to date.

The SG320HX inverter is an upgraded version of the SG225HX, unveiled in 2019 with a power rate of 225 kW.

The device measures 1,100 x 890 x 360mm and weighs 110 kg. It offers a reported efficiency of 99.01%, for a European rating of 98.52%. The device also features 1500 V (DC) technology and an ambient operating temperature ranging from -30 C to 60 C.

It is equipped to have up to 16 maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs and its MPPT range is 860-1300 V. The product also comes with IP66 protection, forced air cooling, and can be used in projects at altitudes of up to 5,000 meters.

According to the manufacturer, the inverter can be used with panels exceeding 600 W in power and modules designed with 182mm or 210mm wafers.

“In 2019, our SG225HX shocked the market and so far cumulated over 15 GW shipment worldwide,” said Sungrow Vice President Li Shun. The new SG320HX is redefining the super-high power string inverter, which will help Sungrow customers to once again lower the levelized cost of energy, he added.

If used in a 100 MW project, the SG320HX would enable cost savings of around RMB 10 million ($1.56 million), or around RMB 0.10 ($0.0156) per watt.

The company will begin mass production of the new devices in the second half of this year. First shipments are expected to be made in September.