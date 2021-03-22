India’s $122bn energy stimulus spending may benefit fossil fuels most

The Indian government’s $122 billion commitments to support the energy sector since January 2020 could chiefly benefit the fossil fuel sector, even though spending has allocated renewables almost twice the amount earmarked for greenhouse-gas (GHG)-heavy fuels—according to a new report.

The How Green is India’s Stimulus for Economic Recovery? study stated, out of the $122 billion in energy-related funding announced since January 2020, the Indian government had committed $35 billion (28.5%) to renewables, almost twice the $18 billion (15%) flowing to fossil fuels. However, a large proportion–amounting to $69 billion (56.5%)–supported ‘other’ energy finance.

