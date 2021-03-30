Tigo launches optimizer for high-power modules

US-based DC power optimizer technology provider Tigo Energy has unveiled a new optimizer for high-power modules.

The device, which is an upgraded version of its TS4-A-O optimizer, has a maximum wattage of 700 W, a maximum current of 15 A, and a maximum voltage of 80 V. It includes MC4 connectors, IP68 enclosure rating, and is claimed to be compatible with for use with older modules.

The IEC certified product is claimed to show the highest per-module wattage of any commercially available optimizer on the market.

“The new product retains the same form factor as the previous generation TS4-A-O and works with the same equipment that installers are familiar with,” the manufacturers specified. “It will be rolled out internationally, beginning in Australia and South America initially, followed by Europe.”

First shipments should be made by the end of the second quarter.