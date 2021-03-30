Tigo launches optimizer for high-power modules

US-based DC power optimizer technology provider Tigo Energy has unveiled a new optimizer for high-power modules.
The device, which is an upgraded version of its TS4-A-O optimizer, has a maximum wattage of 700 W, a maximum current of 15 A, and a maximum voltage of 80 V. It includes MC4 connectors, IP68 enclosure rating, and is claimed to be compatible with for use with older modules.
The IEC certified product is claimed to show the highest per-module wattage of any commercially available optimizer on the market.
“The new product retains the same form factor as the previous generation TS4-A-O and works with the same equipment that installers are familiar with,” the manufacturers specified. “It will be rolled out internationally, beginning in Australia and South America initially, followed by Europe.”
Popular content
First shipments should be made by the end of the second quarter.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.