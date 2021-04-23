Germany aims to tender 4 GW of additional PV in 2022

From pv magazine Germany

The political parties that form Germany's current coalition government, CDU/CSU and SPD, have reached an agreement on how to expand the nation's tenders for renewable energy.

Their agreement for additional power tenders is particularly encouraging for photovoltaics, as allocations for solar could increase from 1.9 GW to 6 GW in 2022. An additional 2 GW could become available for ground-mounted projects, as well as 2 GW of rooftop installations. And another 100 MW might also be allocated for innovation tenders focusing on agrivoltaics and floating PV, according to a letter from the CDU/CSU and SPD parliamentary groups that pv magazine has seen.

They aim to increase the amount of tendered onshore wind power from 2.9 to 4 GW in 2022. In addition, they have argued that the number of tenders not awarded in 2021 and 2022 should be made up for in the following years. If the volumes are not awarded or built again, they should be allocated to the volumes in the following innovation tenders, the parties said.

The CDU/CSU and the SPD have also agreed to lower the levy in 2023 and 2024 that finances all of Germany’s renewable energy incentives programs under its renewable energy law (EEG). By as early as 2021 and 2022, the federal government has decided to lower the EEG levy slightly to €0.065 and €0.060 per kWh with its pandemic stimulus package.

Popular content

“In addition to the growing income from CO2 certificate trading, it is currently becoming apparent that the additional funds in the energy and climate fund for the EEG surcharge are not needed in full,” the parties said in their letter.

A reduction of around €0.015 per kWh is planned for 2023 from CO2 trading income alone. The reduction to below €0.05 per kWh is therefore probably possible.

Improvements also seem to be on the way for the storage industry. The government coalition plans to improve the investment and operating conditions for storage through regulations that go beyond the provisions in the previous draft, according to the letter to the members of parliament.