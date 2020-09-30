Solar dominates Germany’s first ‘innovative renewables’ tender

From pv magazine Germany.

The results of Germany’s first tender for renewables projects featuring innovative technology were published today, along with those of a tender for utility-scale solar.

Federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur said the 650 MW innovative clean energy tender attracted 133 bids for projects with a total generation capacity of 1,095 MW. Some 73 projects, with a cumulative 677 MW of capacity, were allocated.

The Bundesnetzagentur said 45 of the bids in the innovative technology tender were for PV-only projects with a total generation capacity of 283 MW. The remaining projects were hybrid facilities which had to include an element of either solar or wind power and only one of the 28 hybrid schemes selected did not feature PV. Hybrid plants supplied 394 MW of the 677 MW allocated.

Popular content

The agency said the market premiums agreed with hybrid project developers – paid on top of positive spot market energy prices – ranged from €0.0194-0.0552/kWh for an average €0.0450/kWh. The solar-only premiums ranged from €0.0096-0.03/kWh.

The utility-scale solar tender attracted 163 bids for 675 MW of generation capacity, of which 75, with a total capacity of 258 MW, were selected. Half of the approved projects were in Bavaria and the final prices agreed for the solar electricity to be generated ranged from €0.0480-0.0539/kWh for an average €0.0522, in line with previous tender rounds this year, which generated average prices of €0.0501-0.0527/kWh.