The smarter E Europe postponed to October

The postponement of The Smarter E to October should give everyone involved more planning security.

From pv magazine Germany

The coronavirus pandemic continues to make planning difficult for trade fair operators. The organizers of The Smarter E in Munich – Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM) – decided to postpone the event to October.

The event, which includes the four energy fairs Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe, was postponed, a first time, to July, in February.

The fair, which is now expected to take place between October 6 and 8, will not include the smarter E Industry Days, including the award ceremony for The smarter E Award, Intersolar Award and ees Award 2021, which will instead be held digitally. Keynotes on the most important industry trends, product presentations, panel discussions, interactive workshops and digital factory tours by exhibitors are planned for the online event. In addition, the award winners will be presented on a digital stage during the ‘industry days.'

Despite the progress made with vaccinations and rapid tests in Europe, the organizers say there is no positive signal from politicians that the event is feasible. In order to give exhibitors, visitors, congress participants, speakers, sponsors and the organizers themselves planning security, the decision to postpone the date was made in close coordination with the international trade associations in the industry.

“We are convinced that, with the unscheduled event in October 2021, we are responding to the desire of the dynamically growing industry to be able to present ourselves on a platform this year and to exchange ideas personally,” said FWTM managing director Daniel Strowitzki, adding that the smarter E Europe 2022, which is planned to take place from May 11 to 13, 2022, is currently being planned.