Turkey’s 1 GW PV tender sees lowest bid drop to $0.022/kWh

The lowest bid in Turkey's 1 GW PV tender, which the Minister of Energy will finalize by the end of this week, is currently TRY0.185/kWh ($0.022). It was offered for a 10 MW solar power plant to be located in the Antalya region, in southern Turkey.
The previous lowest bid of the procurement exercise – TRY0.209/kWh ($0.0254) – had been submitted on Monday, for a 15 MW project in the Adıyaman province of southeastern Turkey.
“I believe the recent and future, planned IPOs of Turkish energy companies, which attracted several international funds, have [had] a positive effect on these numbers,” Eren Engur, a board member of the energy storage committee at the Turkish PV association, Günder, told pv magazine.
More details on the projects and the allocated capacities are expected to be announced by the end of the week.
