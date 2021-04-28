Turkey’s 1 GW PV tender sees lowest bid drop to $0.022/kWh

The procurement exercise is expected to be finalized by the end of the week. The record low bid, for Turkey, was submitted for a 10 MW project in the Antalya region, in the sunny southern part of the country.

Ankara.

Image: Matthew Keenan/Flickr

Share

The lowest bid in Turkey's 1 GW PV tender, which the Minister of Energy will finalize by the end of this week, is currently TRY0.185/kWh ($0.022). It was offered for a 10 MW solar power plant to be located in the Antalya region, in southern Turkey.

The previous lowest bid of the procurement exercise – TRY0.209/kWh ($0.0254) – had been submitted on Monday, for a 15 MW project in the Adıyaman province of southeastern Turkey.

I believe the recent and future, planned IPOs of Turkish energy companies, which attracted several international funds, have [had] a positive effect on these numbers,” Eren Engur, a board member of the energy storage committee at the Turkish PV association, Günder, told pv magazine.

Popular content

More details on the projects and the allocated capacities are expected to be announced by the end of the week.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.