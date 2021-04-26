Turkey’s 1 GW PV tender attracted, so far, a lowest bid of $0.0248/kWh

Turkey's Ministry of Energy has allocated 60 MW of installed PV power in the first tranche of the 1 GW PV tender it launched on March 8, and for which the shortlisted bidders were announced a week later.
The ministry selected four projects with, each, a capacity of 15 MW. Two projects are planned to be located in the Adıyaman province of southeastern Turkey, and their developers offered prices of TRY0.209/kWh ($0.0248) and TRY0.22/kWh ($0.0260).
For the other two projects, which are both expected to be built in the Ağrı province, in the eastern part of the country, final bids were TRY0.282/kWh ($0.0335) and TRY0.289/kWh ($0.0344).
“Adıyaman and Ağrı are located [in] eastern Turkey and we expect to witness lower prices [in] the coming days for other regions,” Eren Engur, a board member of the energy storage committee at the Turkish PV association, Günder, told pv magazine.
Popular content
The tender was more than eight times oversubscribed, as 131 project proposals, with a combined capacity of 9.4 GW, were submitted for review. The projects selected will receive a 15-year power purchase guarantee.
Domestic content requirements for equipment selection are playing an important role in the tender.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.