Turkey’s 1 GW PV tender attracted, so far, a lowest bid of $0.0248/kWh

The tender was more than eight times oversubscribed.

Turkey's Ministry of Energy has allocated 60 MW of installed PV power in the first tranche of the 1 GW PV tender it launched on March 8, and for which the shortlisted bidders were announced a week later.

The ministry selected four projects with, each, a capacity of 15 MW. Two projects are planned to be located in the Adıyaman province of southeastern Turkey, and their developers offered prices of TRY0.209/kWh ($0.0248) and TRY0.22/kWh ($0.0260).

For the other two projects, which are both expected to be built in the Ağrı province, in the eastern part of the country, final bids were TRY0.282/kWh ($0.0335) and TRY0.289/kWh ($0.0344).

“Adıyaman and Ağrı are located [in] eastern Turkey and we expect to witness lower prices [in] the coming days for other regions,” Eren Engur, a board member of the energy storage committee at the Turkish PV association, Günder, told pv magazine.



The tender was more than eight times oversubscribed, as 131 project proposals, with a combined capacity of 9.4 GW, were submitted for review. The projects selected will receive a 15-year power purchase guarantee.

Domestic content requirements for equipment selection are playing an important role in the tender.