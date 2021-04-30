Germany installed 548.6 MW of PV in March

Germany reached a cumulative installed solar power of 54.9 GW at the end of May.

From pv magazine Germany

Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 548.6 MW of new PV systems were registered in March, marking a strong increase from February, when new additions totaled 350 MW, and from March 2020, when newly installed PV capacity also reached around 350 MW.

The newly installed PV capacity for the first quarter of 2021 is 1,325 MW, which compares to 1.27 GW in the same period a year earlier.

The cumulative capacity of all subsidized PV systems in Germany reached 54.9 GW at the end of March.

Most of the new capacity in March – 440.6 MW – comes from rooftop PV systems not exceeding 750 kW in size under the country's FIT scheme. Furthermore, the Federal Network Agency registered the grid connection of 108 MW of projects selected through tenders that have been awarded feed-in premium payments. The remaining capacity is represented by PV installations built under the nation’s tenant electricity scheme.

The Federal Network Agency also published new compensation rates beginning in May. The monthly decrease of solar subsidies remains at 1.4 percent, while fixed feed-in tariffs for rooftop systems will range between €0.0769/kWh and €0.0586/kWh, depending on size.