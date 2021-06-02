10-year PPA for 8 MW solar park in Sweden

Solar developer Alight has secured a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for an 8 MW solar park it wants to build at an unspecified location in southern Sweden.
The PV plant will sell power to Swedish polymer-based products provider Nolato Group through Alight’s electricity trading partner Bixia, and will cover around 15% of the company's electricity demand.
Construction on the facility is expected to be finalized in April 2022.
“We have 48 signed solar PPAs to date, of which three are grid connected [and] large scale, and the rest are behind the meter,” Alight's CEO, Harald Överholm, told pv magazine. “Their combined capacity is about 50 MW.”
In December, Alight had obtained a five-year PPA for an 18 MW solar park with Swedish restaurant and catering specialist Martin & Servera.
Sweden reached an installed PV capacity of 1.09 GW at the end of December, according to provisional figures released by the Swedish solar energy association, Svensk Solenergi, which are based on data from the Swedish Energy Agency. Most of this capacity, however, is represented by rooftop PV arrays installed under the country's solar rebate scheme for rooftop solar.
Only a few megawatt-sized PV plants have been built in the country to date. These include projects developed by local municipality-owned utilities in places such as Kalmar, Luleå, Falu, Trollhättan and Lidköping.
