Daewoo releases hybrid battery-inverters for residential PV

From pv magazine India
South Korea's Daewoo has developed new lithium battery inverters for solar projects. The hybrid inverters are available in rated power outputs ranging from 0.5 kVA to 10 kVA. The built-in LiFePO4 lithium batteries eliminate the risk of acid leakage.
The 1 kVA and 2 kVA inverters come in a compact, portable design. They can be wall-mounted or used outdoors as reliable power banks, according to the company.
The inverters can handle maximum DC input voltages of 25 V (for 0.5 kVA model) to 230 V (10 kVA model) from solar panels. The maximum recommended PV input power is 100 Wp to 10 kWp.
Daewoo said the changeover time in UPS mode is less than 10 milliseconds.
““With its solar charging compatibility and inbuilt charge controller, the Daewoo lithium inverter empowers customers to use the power of renewable energy, reducing dependency on conventional power sources,” said the company. “Besides, with features like pure sine wave output, auto restart upon AC recovery, and advanced protection against overload, over-temperature, and short circuits, it ensures a safe and reliable power backup experience.”
