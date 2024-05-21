Daewoo releases hybrid battery-inverters for residential PV

From pv magazine India

South Korea's Daewoo has developed new lithium battery inverters for solar projects. The hybrid inverters are available in rated power outputs ranging from 0.5 kVA to 10 kVA. The built-in LiFePO4 lithium batteries eliminate the risk of acid leakage.

The 1 kVA and 2 kVA inverters come in a compact, portable design. They can be wall-mounted or used outdoors as reliable power banks, according to the company.

The inverters can handle maximum DC input voltages of 25 V (for 0.5 kVA model) to 230 V (10 kVA model) from solar panels. The maximum recommended PV input power is 100 Wp to 10 kWp.

Daewoo said the changeover time in UPS mode is less than 10 milliseconds.

““With its solar charging compatibility and inbuilt charge controller, the Daewoo lithium inverter empowers customers to use the power of renewable energy, reducing dependency on conventional power sources,” said the company. “Besides, with features like pure sine wave output, auto restart upon AC recovery, and advanced protection against overload, over-temperature, and short circuits, it ensures a safe and reliable power backup experience.”

Daewoo added that its product offers built-in safety mechanisms, a comprehensive five-year warranty, and an impressive 15-year battery life cycle, ensuring users have peace of mind and reliable power backup for years. Kelwon Electronics and Appliances is the manufacturing and marketing partner of Daewoo India. The Daewoo maintenance-free lithium inverters are priced at INR 31,274 ($375) for the 0.5 kVA model, INR 50,229 for the 1.0 kVA model, INR 74,871 for the 2 kVA model, INR 151,639 for the 3 kVA model, INR 289,480 for the 5 kVA model, and INR 523,938 for the 10 kVA model.