Taiwan maintains feed-in tariffs for PV unchanged

Taiwan had an installed solar power of 5.81 GW at the end of 2020.

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs has decided to maintain, unchanged, the feed-in tariffs for PV installations, after meeting with representatives of the solar sector last week.

The ministry said in a statement it has also decided to grant a three-month grace period for the completion of projects under development, due to the Covid-19 crisis which has delayed construction works for many facilities.

According to the Taipei Times newspaper, the FITs were originally planned to be lowered to between NT$3.73 (US$0.13) and NT$5.63 (US$0.20) per kilowatt-hour but were, instead, maintained at the current level of between NT$3.79 and NT$5.67 per kWh.

The article also reports that Taiwanese solar manufacturers such as URE, Motech Industries Inc, and TSEC, during last week's meeting, had urged the government to raise the FITs to enable a quick market recovery, especially considering the recent price hike for raw materials used in solar panel manufacturing.

In 2020, Taiwan saw the deployment of around 1,667 MW of solar generation capacity, according to the latest figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency. Its cumulative capacity stood at 5.81 GW at the end of December.