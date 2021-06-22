Chinese PV Industry Brief: Cumulative PV capacity tops 260 GW

China added 9.91 GW of new PV systems in the first five months of 2021.

The National Energy Administration has reported 9.91 GW of solar generation capacity was connected to the grid in the first five months of the year, taking China's cumulative figure to 260 GW. Analyst the Asia Europe Clean Energy (Solar) Advisory has predicted China will deploy 42-48 GW of solar this year.

Solar cell maker Aikosolar on Monday announced a plan to raise RMB3.5 billion (US$543 million) with a private share issuance. The company said it will use the net proceeds to expand production capacity with two manufacturing facilities. One will be based in Zhuhai, in Guangdong province, and will have an annual capacity of 6.5 GW and a second, 10 GW fab is planned for Yiwu City, in Zhejiang.

State-owned energy enterprise, China Huaneng Group, wants to build a 2 GW solar plant in Fengcheng City, Jiangxi province. The experimental project will include floating PV, agrivoltaics and solar parks on fishponds. The first, 320 MW unit will be completed this year and the balance will be installed by 2026.