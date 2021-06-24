US government bans products from four Xinjiang-based solar manufacturers

The U.S. Government has decided to ban products from four Xinjiang-based solar manufacturers over alleged forced labor allegations, according to Reuters which cites two unidentified sources close to the matter.

According to the article, the U.S. Department of Commerce has decided to ban product imports from China's largest silicon manufacturer Hoshine Silicon Industry Co, which is the main provider of all major polysilicon producers based in Xinjiang, and three polysilicon makers – Daqo, East Hope and GCL New Energy Material Co., which is a unit of GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd.

The ban also includes state-owned Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, which is involved in agricultural, industrial, transportation, construction, and commercial operations and undertakes economic construction tasks in the Xinjiang province.

According to Reuters, the Department of Commerce has explicitly mentioned human rights violations, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor, and high-technology surveillance against Uyghurs and Kazakhs, among the reasons for the banning of the five companies' products.