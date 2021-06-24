Roundtables Europe video: Sustainability & Made in Europe PV

The third Cornerstone of pv magazine’s Roundtables Europe event focused on Sustainability & Made in Europe PV. Sustainability issues are a natural part of the discussion of solar production on the continent. Advocates note that shipping emissions and recycling infrastructure and processes are available in Europe, but that may not be the case in the production centers of Asia. As such, we addressed projects that support the circular economy in solar, along with what it means to have truly sustainable PV production.

Roundtable video content

4:44 min : Presentation – Dangers facing the European Green Deal by Sven Giegold, MEP, European Parliament

: Presentation – Dangers facing the European Green Deal by Sven Giegold, MEP, European Parliament 21:53 min : Panel discussion – What is the rationale for Made in Europe PV? With Jenny Chase, Head of Solar Analysis, BloombergNEF; Naomi Chevillard, Senior Policy Advisor, SolarPower Europe; Matthew King, Manager, Global Commercial Operations, Belectric; and Johan Lindahl, Secretary General, ESMC European Solar Manufacturing Council

: Panel discussion – What is the rationale for Made in Europe PV? With Jenny Chase, Head of Solar Analysis, BloombergNEF; Naomi Chevillard, Senior Policy Advisor, SolarPower Europe; Matthew King, Manager, Global Commercial Operations, Belectric; and Johan Lindahl, Secretary General, ESMC European Solar Manufacturing Council 49:19 min : Presentation – European PV manufacturing ambition made real by Gunter Erfurt, Chief Executive Officer, Meyer Burger

: Presentation – European PV manufacturing ambition made real by Gunter Erfurt, Chief Executive Officer, Meyer Burger 1:01:24 min : Presentation – GW-scale production equipment for high efficiency cells by Sebastian Gatz, Vice President Photovoltaics, Von Ardenne

: Presentation – GW-scale production equipment for high efficiency cells by Sebastian Gatz, Vice President Photovoltaics, Von Ardenne 1:11:58 min : Panel discussion – How can Made in Europe PV production be competitive? With Alex Barrows, Director of research, Exawatt; Vartan Oskanian, Advisor to the CEO, Recom; Laura Sartore, CEO, ECOPROGETTI SRL; and Edurne Zoco, Executive Director Clean Energy Technology, IHS Markit

: Panel discussion – How can Made in Europe PV production be competitive? With Alex Barrows, Director of research, Exawatt; Vartan Oskanian, Advisor to the CEO, Recom; Laura Sartore, CEO, ECOPROGETTI SRL; and Edurne Zoco, Executive Director Clean Energy Technology, IHS Markit 1:43:40 min : Presentation – Circular economy for key PV module materials by Michele Vannini, Business Manager, Coveme

: Presentation – Circular economy for key PV module materials by Michele Vannini, Business Manager, Coveme 1:55:53 min: Fireside chat – Decarbonizing supply chains and ways to achieve greater transparency with Lubomila Jordanova, Co-Founder & CEO, Plan A

The first two Cornerstone sessions on Maintaining PV quality alongside rapid technological development, and Financial, contractual, and technical PV industry perspectives are already available to re-live, while the final one, the Innovation hub, will be out on June 28.

Overall, more than 1,500 attendees from all corners of the world tuned in to hear our expert speakers discuss a number of key solar issues, from quality, asset management, sustainability and innovation. In addition to the videos, make sure you check out our live coverage and photo gallery too.

